PFAS found at low levels in Tucson Water well on far northeast side

The last time this well had been sampled before August was in February 2019. At that time, officials didn't detect any of 14 PFAS compounds they were looking for, Tucson Water said.

PFAS concentrations in the well were below or far below levels at which Tucson Water's guidelines for the various compounds normally call for shutting a well down unless there's a significant need to use it. The guidelines' levels range from 7 to 200,000 parts per trillion PFAS, depending on the compound.

But the utility's policy toward wells with even low PFAS is leading the city to take them out of service in most cases as well.

"The bottom line is that whenever we have the choice, we will not run a drinking water well that has any measurable PFAS in it. Why would we?" said James MacAdam, a Tucson Water spokesman.

For the majority of the last few years, the well was used between 2-8 hours per month, the utility said.

It was, however, operated for 726 hours between Sept. 25, 2020, and Nov. 3, 2020, at a time when the Central Arizona Project canal was shut down. At that time, the utility was also performing maintenance work on its pipelines that deliver CAP water from the Avra Valley to the Tucson basin, Tucson Water said.

Where did it come from?