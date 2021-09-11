Pima Community College not sure if free tuition is answer to enrollment decline

Looking ahead, Doré said the college is in the process of launching a child care program at the Desert Vista campus next summer to make it easier for student-parents to attend classes.

The college is also taking stock of the strength of its academic programs. It’s looking at expanding offerings for programs with high enrollment, like hospitality, health sciences, auto mechanics, and dual-enrollment courses. PCC also has several partnerships in the works, including one with the Pascua Yaqui Tribe to build an educational center on tribal lands and various others with local health care providers.

But board member Maria Garcia wanted to know how the college plans to identify which neighborhoods in Tucson have seen the sharpest enrollment declines.

“I could be wrong, but I believe that in certain parts of the city, there’s people or students dropping out or not attending. I’d like to see the numbers with all the specific areas — not so much all the Hispanics, Latinos or Native Americans — but overall within sections of the city, “ Garcia said. “I think it would help us to identify how we can try to reach them.”

That’s where another partnership — this time with the public school districts which have also had their share of pandemic-related enrollment problems — will come in.

“We’re working proactively with each of the K-12 districts. Some have more vulnerable students than others,” Doré said. Local education leaders will be able to air their concerns about particular districts or individual schools at a roundtable discussion with PCC this fall “to discuss collaborative strategies and initiatives to support our high school students transitioning to PCC.”

Kathryn Palmer covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her at kpalmer@tucson.com

