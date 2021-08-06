Pima County Justice Court's cash only weddings service 'problematic' to top administrator

We are aware of the recent county review of the Justice Court's wedding process. While it is important to recognize that the review provides no suggestion of wrongdoing, Justice Court is designing an improved process that will provide greater ease and transparency for all. The Justice Court is excited about this improved process and looks forward to providing more information as it becomes finalized.”

Changes in works

Huckelberry is asking the Board of Supervisors to have the justice court implement a new process for wedding ceremonies that would deposit the $80 fees back into the court to reimburse administrative costs, including scheduling ceremonies and handling funds.

“It's simply a public cost being reimbursed with a public fee, and the JPs would still collect their normal salary, but they would not get any portion of the marriage fee,” Huckelberry said.

While no justice of the peace responded to the Arizona Daily Star’s request for comment, an email provided by the county suggests at least one judge disagrees with the proposed ordinance.

Vince Roberts, Precinct 10’s justice of the peace, wrote to Supervisor Sharon Bronson, the board's chair: