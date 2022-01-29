Pima County programs help keep drug users out of jail, save taxpayers money

Judge Teresa Godoy, who has overseen Drug Court during her entire 13-plus years on the bench and was the DTAP judge when the program began, said the people involved in the process are the biggest drivers of the success.

"We have an amazing probation staff and teams, amazing treatment providers and the lawyers that work in these programs are really good," Godoy said. "There are committed, enthusiastic, knowledgeable people that work in these programs."

Still, not every story is a success story, and Godoy said the biggest challenge is figuring out when there's nothing else they can do to help a participant.

"You always have to believe in redemption and that people are super capable of doing it, but you have to figure out when you want it more than they do and you're doing the hard work," Godoy said. "You never want to give up, but you also have to recognize when it's just diminished returns or things aren't working or when they're just not ready."

Godoy said that she admires how participants are "picking the hard every day" and fighting for better lives for themselves. When it comes to what defines success, not everyone graduates, but the overwhelming majority who come through leave with some skill or tool they didn't have before, she said.