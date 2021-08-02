Pima County to consider mandating vaccines for its employees as job requirement

Pima County employees could soon be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine to keep their jobs.

At the Board of Supervisors’ Aug. 10 meeting, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry will ask the supervisors to consider mandating vaccinations for county employees as a “condition of employment,” setting a deadline of Oct. 1 for employees to get at least their first dose.

“Our position is that vaccinations improve the public health strategy to significantly reduce the probability someone’s going to be infected with COVID-19 and dramatically reduce the severity of the illness that occurs,” he said. “We need to ensure that the people we serve are protected as well, so I think it’s critical that we have a mandatory vaccination requirement.”

New York City has required all city employees to get vaccinated or test weekly for the virus, as has California for state employees. Pima County would be the first government entity in Arizona to make the move.

COVID-19 cases in Pima County have more than doubled from the first to last week of July, according to Arizona Department of Health Services data, and the county health department updated its guidance last week to recommend mask-wearing indoors regardless of vaccination status.