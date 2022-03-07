Places in Tucson for green beer and good times this St. Patrick's Day

Green beer and Guinness pints will be flowing at bars, restaurants and events across Tucson in honor of St. Patrick’s Day this weekend and on St. Patrick’s Day itself, Thursday, March 17.
No matter which side of town you are on, options are plentiful.
Here are some suggestions to get you started.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival
The annual, family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival returns downtown Saturday, March 12, with the parade running from 10:30 a.m. until noon, mostly along South Stone Avenue. The festival will take place at Armory Park, 221 S. Sixth Ave., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature live music, Irish cuisine and lots of Guinness. Admission is free.
St. Charles Tavern
1632 S. Fourth Ave.; facebook.com/SaintCharlesTavern
Saint Charles Tavern will serve as the St. Patrick’s Day Festival’s official pre-game party spot on Friday, March 11, with live music on the patio from local favorites Miss Olivia and the Interlopers, and the Celtic rock band Katie’s Randy Cat from Toledo, Ohio. The music starts at 8 p.m.
Tanque Verde Swap Meet
4100 S. Palo Verde Road; facebook.com/tanqueverdeswap
The Tanque Verde Swap Meet is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day the Verde Way, so says its event listings that pop up on Facebook. The market will have beer specials through the weekend, 3-11 p.m. Friday, March 11; 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, March 12; and 2-10 p.m. Sunday, March 13. There will also be ride specials for the kids and gold coins handed out at the swap entry booths, which may slightly offset the $1 per car it takes to get in.
Canyon’s Crown Pub
6958 E. Tanque Verde Road; canyonscrown.com
This east-side restaurant will be serving a limited menu in the days leading up to and on St. Patrick’s Day, sticking to traditional dishes like shepherd’s pie and corned beef and cabbage. Guinness and pub fare will be served from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. the day of.
1912 Brewing Co.
2045 N. Forbes Blvd; facebook.com/1912brewing
1912 Brewing has a full day of fun in store this St. Patrick’s Day, with three new beer releases and a green beer on tap, as well as corned beef and cabbage on the menu and green churros for drinkers with a sweet tooth. Festivities run from 1 to 9 p.m.
House of Bards
4915 E. Speedway; houseofbards.com
House of Bards has landed local legend Nancy McCallion this St. Patrick’s Day. The singer/songwriter will perform with other Tucson players of note, her husband, Danny Krieger, violinist Heather Hardy and Gary Mackender. Mackender toured with McCallion for years as part of the Celtic-tinged band, The Mollys. McCallion and Friends will perform from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and tickets are $8 in advance through tucne.ws/1jv3 and at the door.
Arizona Beer House
150 S. Kolb Road; facebook.com/azbeerhouse
Tucson’s east-side taproom will have Culinary Graduate food truck serving up an Irish-themed menu on St. Patrick’s Day, courtesy of Dante’s Fire chef and co-owner Kenneth Foy. On Saturday, March 19, the beer house will be hosting an all-day event with several food trucks, beer releases and live entertainment. After you finish with Beer House, hoof it next door to Murphy’s Public House, a true Irish pub, for another round of St. Patrick’s Day fun.
North Fourth Avenue and downtown
With bars and restaurants running up and down North Fourth and East Congress, you can expect a lot of St. Patrick’s Day foot traffic enjoying a pint or two along the avenue and downtown. Several bars will have specials on the special day. Dillinger Brewing Co. at the south end of North Fourth Avenue, 402 E. Ninth St., will have the Desert Rovers playing traditional Irish tunes on the day of and green beer available through Saturday, March 19. The taproom will also be serving corned beef sandwiches from 4th Avenue Deli on that Saturday (facebook.com/dillingerbrewery).
Looking for something truly unique? The molecular magicians at HighWire, 14 S. Arizona Ave., downtown have a Lucky Charms pearl shot, with Lucky Charms marshmallow vodka, whipped cream and real Lucky Charms, available all month long. (facebook.com/HighWireTucson)