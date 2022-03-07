Places in Tucson for green beer and good times this St. Patrick's Day

North Fourth Avenue and downtown

With bars and restaurants running up and down North Fourth and East Congress, you can expect a lot of St. Patrick’s Day foot traffic enjoying a pint or two along the avenue and downtown. Several bars will have specials on the special day. Dillinger Brewing Co. at the south end of North Fourth Avenue, 402 E. Ninth St., will have the Desert Rovers playing traditional Irish tunes on the day of and green beer available through Saturday, March 19. The taproom will also be serving corned beef sandwiches from 4th Avenue Deli on that Saturday (facebook.com/dillingerbrewery).