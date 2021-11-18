Political Notebook: 4 replacement legislators still to be chosen for Tucson-area districts

The Tucson area’s legislative delegation is midway through a major turnover as six legislators resign partway through their terms.

Two of those seats have already been filled: Legislative District 11’s Rep. Bret Roberts is being replaced by Teresa Martinez, and LD 10’s Sen. Kirsten Engel by Stephanie Stahl Hamilton. But four seats are still in flux with less than two months to go before the next legislative session opens.

In Legislative District 10, which covers much of central and eastern Tucson, the district’s Democrats have selected three candidates from which the Pima County Board of Supervisors will choose a replacement. They are Morgan Abraham, Tom Chabin and Mitzi Cowell.

The supervisors have not yet set a date for choosing a replacement, but it will likely be in early December.

In Legislative District 14, Rep. Becky Nutt resigned, leaving an opening to be filled by Republicans. That district covers the far southeastern part of the Tucson area, as well as Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties.

The LD 14 Republicans chose as candidates Lupe Diaz, Brian McKeighen and Robert Montgomery. The Cochise County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to pick one of the three as Nutt’s replacement at a 1:30 p.m. meeting in Bisbee on Friday, Nov. 19.