Political Notebook: Arizona GOP chair fights Jan. 6 committee subpoena

However, neither was on the list of 14 people whose documents and testimony were subpoenaed by the committee last week. The chair and secretary of alternate-elector slates from seven states were subpoenaed. In Arizona, the chair was Nancy Cottle and the secretary was Loraine Pellegrino.

Thompson said in a written statement: “The Select Committee is seeking information about attempts in multiple states to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the planning and coordination of efforts to send false slates of electors to the National Archives. We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme.”

Although the Wards don’t know for certain why their phone records were subpoenaed, they say in the lawsuit they suspect it is because of the investigation of alternate-elector slates.

“It is public knowledge that Republicans sent a competing slate of electors from Arizona. Thus, it is highly likely here that the subpoena is being used for a purpose or purposes well outside of the legitimate Congressional subpoena power, whether for the personal aggrandizement of investigators, and/or to punish those investigated, and/or or to expose for the sake of exposure,” the lawsuit says.