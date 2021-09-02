Political Notebook: Friese drops out of Dems' congressional race

With Sen. Kirsten Engel leaving office to run for the Democratic nomination for Congress, Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, also a Dem, is planning to run for Senate.

Meanwhile, the other House member in the district, Rep. Domingo DeGrazia, said this week that he will not run for reelection. The two-term Democrat said in an announcement that he had been talking with legislative colleagues and his family about the decision for months.

In an interview he said one of the reasons was "in the Legislature, being away from family for four, five, six months out of the year. The other is campaigning, which takes about as much work as being in the Legislature."

DeGrazia, an attorney, said he plans to continue to be involved in his areas of expertise — foster care and data privacy.

"Now that I know how the Legislature works, I can be a little more of a resource," said DeGrazia, who was a member of Democratic leadership as minority whip in the last session.

Democrat Morgan Abraham and Republican Rachel Jones have filed to run for the House in LD 10. Republican Sherrylyn Young has filed to run for Senate.

