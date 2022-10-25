Political Notebook: Intimidation efforts pop up as Election Day nears

You may have heard about the armed drop-box watchers up in the Phoenix area.

That's not the only election intimidation going on.

Politicking has crossed that line in Pima County, too, and around Arizona as early ballots are cast and Election Day nears.

Earlier this month, all of the county chairs of Arizona's Democratic Party received alarming letters from an apparent extremist or extremists.

The letter "To Democrat Party Members," says "We are watching you" and says supporters will be investigating people's homes, social media profiles and pictures and posting them online.

It concludes, "Every judge refusing to sentance (sic) election fraud to the full extent of the law will be considered a traitor and dealt with accordingly, as will you."

Bonnie Heidler, chair of the Pima County party, received the letter at Democratic headquarters in Tucson. She considered it a threat and has spoken with a FBI agent about it.

"We cannot be intimidated. Voters cannot be intimidated," Heidler said. "We have to start sounding the alarm."

Similar leaflets have been posted around downtown Tucson and elsewhere. The person or people posting it refer to themselves as part of a group called "Ben Sent Us," a reference to Benjamin Franklin.

The person or group has a rudimentary website that claims the country has been infiltrated by "Marxists, Communists and Traitors" and issues vague threats.

Signs label candidate a racist

On Wednesday last week, Demion Clinco went to a candidate forum for the Pima Community College Governing Board.

When he returned home, Clinco, an incumbent board member, found two campaign-style signs posted in his yard calling him a racist and liar, in Spanish.

It turned out that dozens of the signs had been put up around his district. They say "Clinco Racista y Mentiroso" and an arrow points to one side. The signs were posted so that the arrow points toward Clinco's campaign signs, he said.

The disclaimer at the bottom of the sign says "pagado por ciudadanos contra el racismo/paid for by citizens against racism." No such group is listed in state or county records.

Clinco and supporters took down the signs they could find. He estimated there were 25-30.

"It was definitely an organized effort. Somebody designed that sign. Somebody had that sign printed, and somebody put it out," he said.

He doesn't know who it was. But the Pima Community College board race has been unusually expensive and hostile this year. The dispute centers on Lee Lambert, the college's chancellor, and whether to retain him.

In a board divided 3-2, the majority including Clinco wants to keep Lee, but the minority has been fighting to remove him. Earlier this year, many Tucson business and political leaders rallied around Clinco's campaign in an effort to keep Lambert in office.

Democratic Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and auto dealer Jim Click, a Republican mega-donor, are Clinco's campaign co-chairs. The latest campaign-finance filing shows his campaign has raised $157,000.

Clinco's challenger, Theresa Riel, has raised about $23,000, according to her latest filing. Riel, a former PCC faculty member, has said she does not necessarily want to fire Lambert, but she has been supported by an employee group that has been deeply critical of him.

Intimidation, threat reported

The Arizona Secretary of State's office has made six referrals to law enforcement of alleged intimidation at ballot drop-box locations in Maricopa County.

Those incidents, widely documented in the news media and on social media, involved self-appointed drop-box watchers, some of them armed, videotaping license plates and even confronting voters and accusing them of being "mules."

This is, apparently, a reference to the largely debunked "2000 Mules" movie that alleges drop-boxes were stuffed with fraudulent ballots in 2020. Even the makers of that movie have backed away from it and declined to provide evidence to the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

Separately, the secretary of state's office received a threat that it passed on to law-enforcement.

Addressed to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs specifically and "ALL Corrupt and Treasonous Government Officials" generally, the email says that "if you own a home … we will find you through the Tax Assessors Website."

The email then references the French Revolution, though it cites the wrong year — 1799 instead of 1789.