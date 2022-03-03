Political Notebook: Judge deciding whether to dismiss Finchem defamation case

"I have condemned racism and antisemitism in all of their forms every time I have been asked about it,'' he said. Anyway, the governor said, he was never directly asked about whether he considers Rogers to be a racist.

What Ducey was asked last week, however, was whether he regretted having his political action committee spend $500,000 in 2020 to get her elected. And the governor said at the time that he needed a Republican elected in the district to provide him with a critical 16th Republican vote in the 30-member Senate.

Press aide C.J. Karamargin said much of the information that resulted in the Senate censure vote only became public over the weekend.

That included her speech to the America First Political Action Committee, a group of white nationalists, where she advocated building gallows to "make an example of these traitors who have betrayed our country." And she opened with seeking applause from the crowd for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.