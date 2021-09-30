Political Notebook: Shakeup comes to Tucson legislative districts; Sinema faces censure

The Pima County Board of Supervisors is poised to replace outgoing state Sen. Kirsten Engel next week, in a choice that could send ripples through Tucson's fast-changing legislative lineup.

The clerk of the board said Thursday that the selection of Engel's replacement is to be added on Friday, Oct. 1, to the agenda for the board's Tuesday, Oct. 5, meeting.

The board's decision could create another legislative vacancy. Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton is one of the three candidates and would have to be replaced in the House if the board puts her in the Senate.

While that upheaval takes place in Legislative District 10, more is coming in a neighboring legislative district. Rep. Randy Friese, who recently dropped out of the race for U.S. Congress, said Thursday he is planning to resign from his seat in the state House in November as well.

Friese, a Democrat, represents Legislative District 9, the district centered on the Catalina foothills and northern Tucson. LD 10 is in central and eastern Tucson.

A trauma surgeon, Friese cited his desire to return to his medical career when he dropped out of the congressional race and noted the same professional reason, as well as family reasons, for planning to resign from the state House before the next session begins.