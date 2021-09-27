Popular steakburger chain coming to midtown Tucson

A corner along the Sunshine Mile will soon have a steakburger and custard shop.

Broadway and Treat Custard Realty LLC bought .85 of an acre of vacant land at 2744 E. Broadway to construct a Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers restaurant and drive-thru.

The shop sells single-, double- and triple-patty burgers, hot dogs and a myriad of custard treats.

Freddy’s opened its first local shop at 3725 W. Orange Grove Road in 2011 and has added three locations in Tucson, Oro Valley and Vail.

Nancy McClure and Josh Ash, with CBRE, represented the seller, Semro Family Investments LLC, in the $640,000 sale. The buyer was represented by Justin DBiase, with Kidder Mathews, in Phoenix.

The Sunshine Mile — Broadway between Euclid Avenue and Country Club Road — is undergoing a road widening project that could be complete by the end of the year.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

Lind Commons LLC bought the 52-unit Palo Verde Terrace Apartments, 3493 E. Lind Road, from 5330 Bellevue Investments LLC for $3.6 million. Joseph Chaplik and Joe Boyle, with Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate, handled the sale.