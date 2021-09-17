Population, money shapes Arizona marijuana dispensary market

At first, the medical licenses were well distributed.

“They were kind of, sort of far-flung across the state,” Udell said. “People tried to submit competitive applications in regions that weren't being serviced already.”

However, those initial awarded medical licenses weren’t tied to any one geographical area. And, if a license holder decided, after operating for three years in a rural area (or any area) that they’d like to either move their dispensary or transfer the license, there was nothing written into state rules to stop it.

“Many of them relocated to places that were more profitable,” Udell said. “So that's been a pretty common feature of the industry.”

And because Maricopa County has by far the most medical card holders and (with the passage of Prop. 207) more prospective recreational use customers, it made sense for license holders to relocate to an area that would have more potential for profit. Also, with the passage last year of Proposition 207, the state now allows anyone 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of marijuana or six plants for recreational use.