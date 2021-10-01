Profits up 33% at Arizona hospitals in 2020 compared to 2019

COVID's impact on the numbers

All this comes against the backdrop of COVID.

During 2020, Gov. Doug Ducey imposed a ban on elective surgeries, at least in part to ensure there was an adequate supply of personal protective equipment — masks, gowns and gloves — to handle the anticipated surge in the number of people hospitalized with the virus. That, however, drew some criticism from the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Spokeswoman Holly Ward said her members were losing massive amounts of money because they lost the more financially lucrative business of things like knee and hip replacements.

There also was the cost of the personal protective equipment.

But Marjorie Baldwin, a professor of economics at the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, said there is another side to all this.

The mix of patients changed. "Typically, hospitals treat a majority of older patients on Medicare,'' said Baldwin, who is a health economist. By contrast, COVID resulted in a larger mix of younger patients who might otherwise not be in a hospital.

And the private insurance younger patients often have pays more than Medicare.