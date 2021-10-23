Program launches to address Tucson's affordable housing crisis

“A lot of people are buying and renting homes and the supply is not keeping up with the demand so consequently all the prices are going up,” he said. “All of our units are affordable while everyone else is jacking up their prices.”

La Frontera’s biggest complex to date, Gateway Apartments, on Oracle Road and Drachman Street, will have 120 units for seniors when it’s completed later this year.

To qualify, residents must make less than 80% of area median income, which is about $53,000.

Most who live in La Frontera’s complexes make less than 60%, Ranieri said.

The monthly rent is calculated on the person’s income and cannot exceed 30% of total income.

“Tremendous need”

Ranieri said it’s difficult to get private developers interested because the profits are so high right now with market-rate apartments.

The average rent in the Tucson area is now over $1,000 a month and some luxury units downtown command rents of up to $4,000 a month.