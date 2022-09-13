Ramen and curry restaurant coming to downtown Tucson

Japanese noodle dishes will soon be served up in downtown Tucson.

Ja Ramen Curry Restaurant is opening a second location at 54 W. Congress St., in the former Stackd burger shop.

The local franchisee leased the 2,600-square-foot space next door to Street Taco and Beer Co.

The chain features dishes such as seaweed and squid salads, dumplings and ramen and curry bowls.

Ja Ramen currently has a Tucson location at 2643 N. Campbell Ave. and a third is in the works for Tucson Mall.

Jeramy Price, Andreas Castillo, and Joey Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the landlord, BC Limited LLC, in the downtown lease.

Other local real estate transactions include:

The former McAlister's Deli on First Avenue and Wetmore Road was bought by STRR Investments LLC, who will convert the building to a KFC restaurant. The 3,750-square-foot building at 735 E. Wetmore Road sold for $2.3 million. Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, represented the seller, First Avenue Associates LLC, and Greg Saltz, with GPS Commercial advisors, represented the buyer.

And Go Concepts LLC, doing business as Salad and Go, leased 20,000 square feet at the northeast corner of Fort Lowell Road and Campbell Avenue from Dahlstrom Campbell Ft. Lowell LLC. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the tenant and Terry Dahlstrom, with Volk Co., represented the landlord.

520 Tactical LLC, a shooting range, leased 7,500 square feet of industrial space at Town Central Business Park, 5051 E. 29th St., from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord. It is scheduled to open in October.

Blackstone Security Services Inc., which provides uniformed security personnel, leased 1,853 square feet of space at The Smart Building, 1661 N. Swan Road, from DHS Property Investments Ltd. Partnership. Ryan McGregor and Thomas J. Nieman, with Picor, represented the landlord.

105 Concept Store leased 1,363 square feet at the Rancho Center, 3400 E. Speedway. The store offers makeup and lash services and women's clothing and accessories. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers, Elaina Elliott and Isaac Figueroa.