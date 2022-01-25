Raytheon posts higher 4Q sales and profit as aviation improves

Defense contractor Raytheon Technologies Corp. posted higher earnings and revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 as its commercial aviation businesses strengthened, while its Tucson-based Missiles & Defense unit saw its sales and profit slip.

The company also got some good news Tuesday when the Federal Trade Commission filed an anti-trust lawsuit to block rival Lockheed Martin Corp.’s buyout bid for rocket-engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne, which Raytheon had opposed as anti-competitive.

Raytheon shares were up more than 1% in midafternoon trading Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange, though the company missed Wall Street revenue expectations and issued a weaker-than-expected outlook for 2022.

Raytheon reported fourth-quarter sales of $17 billion, up 4% from the same period in 2020, while adjusted net income rose 44% to $1.6 billion, or $1.08 per share.

The results were adjusted for expenses related to United Technologies Corp.’s acquisition of Raytheon Co. to create Raytheon Technologies in April 2020, and for other one-time charges.