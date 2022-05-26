Record-breaking price for Marana home is as eye-popping as the view

A $6.9 million Tucson-area property has sold for the highest sale price ever recorded for a single-family home in the Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona.

The home, within The Residences at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, closed on May 10. It had been on the market since before Thanksgiving but sold at the listing price, said Maria Anemone, associate broker with Long Realty's Dove Mountain office.

Dubbed "The Point," the home, at 6355 W. Rockpoint Ridge Place, has four bedrooms, five baths and a host of amenities. It was built in 2020 and sits on a 3.13-acre lot.

The sale broke the record set just days earlier on the very same street, at 6280 W. Rockpoint Ridge Place, which sold for $5.2 million on May 5.

Private sales outside of the MLS are not included.

"The Point" features architectural design by Tucson’s Ron Robinette and interior design by the Tucson-based Baker+Hesseldenz.

“People said I was crazy to take this on,” Anemone said, “but my goal was to set a record and make history. I built an amazing marketing plan with Long Realty and worked hard to make it happen.”

