Reflected moonlight helps astronomers peer into Pluto's dark side

As shutterbugs know all too well, light is the key ingredient of any photograph.

But where can you find the illumination you need when your camera is almost 3 billion miles from home and pointed at the dark side of the solar system’s most distant planet?

A research team led by Tucson-based astronomer Tod Lauer found a clever solution to that problem hidden away in images captured by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft.

Lauer and company used faint sunlight reflecting off of Charon, Pluto’s largest moon, to tease landscape details from an otherwise unlit portion of the dwarf planet’s southern hemisphere.

Lauer said it was a little like trying to see in the desert under the light of a crescent, first-quarter moon. “That’s not a lot of light to work with," he said.

The resulting image and their scientific interpretation of it was published Oct. 20 in The Planetary Science Journal.

The picture was pieced together using 360 parting shots of Pluto taken by New Horizons as it streaked away from the icy planet in 2015.