Reilly PIzza owner opening new restaurant in historic downtown warehouse

The dining room can seat up to 90 on two- to six-seat wooden tables. There's also a long cushioned bench seat set up against a shou sugi ban soffit made from heavily charred wood similar to the way it was done in 18th century Japan.

The restaurant's name also has Japanese origins, shorthand, Fenton said, for Japanese style grilling called robata.

"No, we're not a Japanese restaurant," Fenton, Bata's executive chef, was quick to clarify, although he will draw from Japanese and other international cooking techniques in a menu that will focus on fire.

All of the dishes on the menu will will be touched by fire in ways subtle — a beef tartare garnished with a fermented and flame-dried green onion powder — and not so subtle — grilled pork belly served with a sauce whose ingredients are burned in the fireplace. Even desserts are charred in tasteful ways, from its smoked chocolate mousse mille-fuille to the embered caramel on the koji ice cream.