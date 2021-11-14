Rescue of newborn javelinas in Foothills prompts call for wildlife-proof trash cans

The two reds quickly ran to their mother, who greeted them with what looked like relief. “She was definitely happy,” Proctor said. “Her butt was wagging as they all ran off.”

A short time later, though, the Proctors heard more plaintive sounds, this time coming from their neighbor’s other trash can. Inside was a third trapped baby, and this one had been left behind.

Proctor freed the kitten-sized javelina, which he said he could have picked up with one hand.

After watching the baby wander aimlessly in front of their homes, the Proctors and their neighbor scooped it up in a box and tried to release it into the wash where the other javelinas had gone.

The little one wandered back to their street a short time later, still alone, so the neighbor gave it some water and took it into his small backyard, where it spent most of the day curled up asleep in a patch of flowers.

Then, when the rest of the herd showed up later that night, right on schedule, the neighbor opened his gate and the baby ran out to join them.

“It was a wild day,” Proctor said.