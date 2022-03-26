Residents call for vote to curb agricultural pumping in Willcox area

“We don’t have any other way to get water (to the region) and no other source of income,” Judd said.

Hauling water to homes

Ralph Score has lived in the Willcox Basin since 1999, in what’s known as the Stronghold area, lying about 3.5 miles south of U.S. 191.

He said his well, first drilled in 1958, had been deepened from 250 feet to 400 feet in 1985.

After it went dry, two efforts by different parties to revive it failed. He couldn’t deepen the well further for technical reasons related to the size of its piping and other infrastructure. He couldn’t afford to drill a new well at a cost of $40,000, he said.

He now gets water hauled to his house from private wells lying 20 miles east of his house. He pays about 10 cents a gallon to have around 1,200 gallons brought every six weeks to his home, where he stores the water in a large, cylindrical tank.

Score has been able to afford hauling water because he works full-time for a telecommunications company. But he said he knows others for whom hauling water is a “big hit” because they’re retired, living on fixed incomes.