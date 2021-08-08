Road Runner: 'Barnacle' enforcement could sink Tucson parking scofflaws driving plans

Agents will do a last-minute verification to ensure the driver did not satisfy the ticket requirements before installing the device.

Once the driver does take care of the citations, an agent will be immediately dispatched to remove the device, according to Durban.

Officials are reminding those on this list to take care of fines or enroll in a payment plan if deemed by Tucson City Court, before a barnacle can be installed.

Drivers can call the court at 791-4216 or visit in-person at 103 E. Alameda Street. The court is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There’s a 45-day period to pay those tickets before they become delinquent.

“If you had a ticket for expired meter on the street, it would be a $42 ticket. But if you let that go and don’t pay it by 45 days or don’t indicate to the court that you want to get a hearing, then the court is going to increase the additional fees and charges added to that and some of those are mandated by the state,” Durban said.

The driver will have to appear at a city court hearing within 48 hours of the device’s installation.