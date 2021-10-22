Rolls-Royce flies 747 plane on sustainable biofuel from Tucson airport

But industry leaders including Rolls-Royce — one of the world’s biggest makers of aircraft engines, now unrelated to the luxury-car maker — are pushing for adoption of 100% SAF to meet global carbon-reduction goals.

In March, European aircraft maker Airbus successfully flight-tested 100% SAF in one Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engine on a twin-engine Airbus A350 airliner.

Rolls-Royce recently confirmed that all of its Trent engines will be compatible with 100% SAF by 2023 and also called for further industry-government collaboration to move long-haul aviation towards net-zero carbon emissions ahead of goals set by the United Nations.

“We believe in air travel as a force for cultural good, but we also recognize the need to take action to decarbonize our industry,” Simon Burr, Rolls-Royce director of civil aerospace product development and technology, said in announcing the flight test.

Boeing said the successful flight test shows that SAF can fully replace conventional jet fuel over the long term and is a viable solution to decarbonize aviation over the next 20 to 30 years.

Aircraft operators have been using SAF-jet fuel blends from more than a decade, but its use remains limited amid low production volumes and high prices.

SAF now costs about five times as much as regular jet fuel, according to the Oil Price Information Service, part of IHS Markit.

