Salsa macha offers complex flavors

Last year in the food writing world, chili crisp was all the rage. It’s a fiery oil with crisp bits of chiles that has its origins in China. Its fans sluiced it on everything, including one ill-advised (in my opinion) idea to put it on chocolate cake.

I made some. I tried it (but not on chocolate cake). I found it, well, not so exciting. Fiery, yes, but its flavor is one-note — just heat, no complexity. I just discarded the last of it a week or so ago.

This year, I’m loving salsa macha, a not-so-fiery but complex oil-based salsa that hails from Veracruz, Mexico. I am putting salsa macha on everything (but not on chocolate cake).

Despite its name, it isn’t macho at all. This salsa isn’t meant to be chile-hot. Instead, because you use a variety of dried chiles to make it, you end up with a far more interesting flavor profile. It’s roasty-toasty from the dried chiles, with lovely nutty notes from the pecans, almonds or peanuts. Sesame seeds, if you have them to add, contribute their own nutty flavors.

I made my first batch in early July, and it’s all gone now. Over the weekend, I made another batch and, although it will keep for about a month in the refrigerator, I doubt it will last that long.

A few tips for perfect salsa macha: