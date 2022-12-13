School of Rock coming to Tucson's east side

Aspiring young musicians will be able to learn and perform at a new school coming to Tucson next year.

School of Rock has leased 4,064 square feet of retail space at 6586 E. Grant Road for the school, a franchise with more than 300 locations in 14 countries.

Tucson owner John Sacia, said he was drawn to the businesses because of its model of using music to help kids connect.

"It's much different for kids this day and age," he said. "They have to contend with a lot more pressure and noise and, ironically, a lot more isolation despite the social media."

School of Rock focuses on five primary sounds, drums, bass, guitar, keyboards and vocals.

Instructions are one-on-one, group rehearsals and live performances.

"They get, in my opinion, what music education is all about — it's performance-based education," Sacia said. "The climate is meant to be very supportive but not competitive."

The school offers program for kids from ages 3 to 18 and tuition is around $350 to $400 a month.

School of Rock in Tucson will initially have about 12 employees and Sacia hopes to tap some local musicians to help with lessons.

"I'm a military guy, with the Tucson Air National Guard, but I majored in music education," he said. "It's always been near and dear to my heart."

Sacia hopes to have the school, near Tanque Verde Road, open in the spring.

Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord, Madelyn Davis, and Brian Brockman, with Bang Realty-Arizona Inc., represented the tenant.

Other local real estate transactions include:

Wiley Coyote LLC bought the 12-unit 32nd Street Apartments, 419-423 E. 32nd St., from Tuaz Management Group LLC for $1 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

2663 LLC bought the 2,239-square-foot building at 6485 E. Golf Links Road from Circle K Stores Inc. for $325,000. Rob Tomlinson, Greg Furrier and Andy Seleznov, with Picor, handled the sale.

Walnut Industries Inc. leased 43,065 square feet of industrial space at 1625 S. Euclid Ave. from 1625 South Euclid Avenue LLC. Stephen D. Cohen and Robert Glaser, with Picor, represented the landlord. Bill Honsaker and Hagen Hyatt, with Jones Lang LaSalle Brokerage Inc., represented the tenant.

Starbucks Corp. leased 2,236 square feet of retail space at Rolling Hills Shopping Center, 2630 S. Kolb Road, from MROF I SPE I-Rolling Hills LLC. Greg Furrier and Dave Hammack, with Picor, handled the lease.