Seis Kitchen continues expansion across the Tucson area with new location

In the nine years since Erika and Jake Muñoz launched their Seis Curbside Kitchen food truck, the couple have opened two Seis Kitchen restaurants, including their walk-up flagship at the Mercado San Agustin on the west side.

On Monday, July 26, the couple will open their third, this one in a new shopping plaza in Oro Valley.

And they aren't finished: The couple is still shopping for an east side location and isn't ruling out venturing into the Phoenix market some day.

The Oro Valley location, at 9740 N. Oracle Road near East Linda Vista Boulevard, is in a 3,350-square-foot space whose neighbors include an outpost of the popular Dutch Bros. coffee chain.

The space has a 1,184-square-foot wrap-around L-shaped patio that can accommodate 60 diners and has what Erika Muñoz describes as a spectacular view of the nearby Pusch Ridge range.

"It's such a beautiful location," she said.

Inside, the restaurant can seat 143, which is about the size of the Seis Kitchen in Joesler Village at 1765 E. River Road, which opened in 2017.