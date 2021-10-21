Senator wants Tucson investigated, with $100M-plus at stake, over employee vaccine rule

In seeking intervention by Brnovich, Leach is not asking the attorney general to rule on the other part of Foster’s complaint: that the council action runs afoul of one of Ducey’s executive orders, which she contends precludes local vaccine mandates. The 2016 law Leach is using to force action by Brnovich allows legislators to question only alleged violations of state law, not gubernatorial edicts.

Despite that, Rankin, in his response to Foster, said she is legally off-base on that claim, too.

“The governor has absolutely no legal authority to use an executive order to preempt or preclude the mayor and council’s exercise of their independent legislative authority under the Tucson Charter, the Arizona Constitution, or other Arizona law, to enact and enforce policies that they determine are necessary and appropriate to promote and protect the health and safety of city employees,’’ Rankin wrote. He told Foster that’s the legal advice he gave council members.

“I would hope that, in your role as the governor’s general counsel, you have provided him the same advice regarding the limitations on his authority, since it is quite clearly the law,’’ Rankin said.

Regardless, Leach’s complaint forces Brnovich to weigh in.