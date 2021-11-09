Senior center, clinic to open in former Macaroni Grill in central Tucson

A community center of sorts that exclusively serves senior health needs is coming to central Tucson.

ArchWell Health, a Nashville-based company, has signed a lease for the 7,500-square-foot building that once housed Macaroni Grill at 5100 E. Broadway.

Larsen Baker, through its affiliate Brosemont Outparcel LLC, recently bought the building for $1.2 million and secured the lease with ArchWell.

The sale and lease were handled by Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker.

ArchWell centers provide health care for seniors on Medicare or Medicaid along with fitness classes, board and card games and social opportunities.

The company has 10 other clinics in Oklahoma, Missouri and Alabama.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

Amerco Real Estate Co. bought 11.85 acres of vacant industrial land at Tangerine Commerce Park, near Tangerine Road and Interstate 10, from Tangerine/I-10 LLC for $4.2 million. Jesse Blum, with Picor, represented the seller.

Sonora Behavioral Health Hospital LLC bought a 16,999-square-foot building at 3130 E. Broadway from LC3130 LLC for $3.9 million. Thomas J. Nieman, with Picor, represented the seller and Jeremy Adams, with Jones Lang LaSalle Brokerage Inc., represented the buyer.

The Chuze Fitness building at 3693 S. 16th Ave. was sold, with 10 years remaining on the lease, to Dragoon Properties LLC for $3.6 million. The seller, Ajo/I-19 Developers LLC, an affiliate of Larsen Baker, was represented by Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker.

Mirror Mirror Medical Aesthetics and Wellness bought a 2,436-square-foot building at 1880 W. Orange Grove Road from JCM Tucson LLC for $465,000. Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, handled the sale.

Timberlake Crafts LLC leased 1,261 square feet of industrial from space from Eastside Center LLC at 1642 S. Research Loop. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Qing Wu and Renjie Zhang leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at 6222 E. Speedway from Monterey Village LLC to open a Boba Tea shop. Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the landlord

Blazon Design and Print LLC leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space from Presson Corp. at 4937 E. 29th St. Robert Glaser, Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Littlest Bookshop leased 1,000 square feet at 5011 E. Fifth St. from H.L.F. Properties Inc. Andy Seleznov and Ryan McGregor, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder's Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

