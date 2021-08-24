Sinema still opposes $3.5 trillion spending bill; doubts timeline for Afghan pullout

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema reiterated her opposition to a $3.5 trillion spending bill during a roundtable in Tucson on Tuesday.
Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, held a roundtable at the Tucson International Airport to hear from local elected officials about the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a $1 trillion bill she helped pass the Senate by a 69-30 vote on Aug. 10.
While explaining the local benefits of the infrastructure bill, Sinema said she would not support spending $3.5 trillion on a much broader bill that Congress is considering.
“I have said several times that I do not support a $3.5 trillion package, but I am interested and willing, as everyone knows, to work in a bipartisan way and to work with my colleagues at both the administration, House and Senate to find a package that is right for Arizona’s families,” Sinema said.
With regard to the infrastructure bill, Sinema said the local impact includes $31 million over five years for repairs and upgrades to terminals and runways at the Tucson International Airport. About $5 billion will go toward roads in Arizona, including $225 million for bridges. Funds also would be allocated to dealing with wildfires and providing faster internet in rural areas.
Southern Arizona also could receive part of $10 billion that would be spent nationwide to clean up PFAS, a group of commonly used, human-made chemicals that do not break down easily in the environment and the human body.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero pointed to the need to repair local bridges and fund the city’s plan for a transit system from the airport to Oracle Road.
Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield mentioned the need for more bus service between downtown Tucson and Oro Valley.
On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, committed to holding a vote on the infrastructure bill by Sept. 27. If Biden signs the bill, it would take effect Oct. 1, which is the first day of the federal fiscal year, Sinema said.
In response to a question from a reporter, Sinema cast doubt on whether the federal government would be able to pull U.S. citizens and Afghans out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as President Joe Biden said Tuesday.
“It is my understanding from the briefings I’ve received that that will be difficult, if not impossible, to do,” Sinema said.
“It is my personal commitment to ensure that our office does everything possible to help all of our American citizens, as well as Afghans who have served our country over the last 20 years, be evacuated into safe situations,” Sinema said.
“We are urging the government to do a better job, to make this safer, less dangerous for those families, both Americans and Afghans, and to ensure that no one is left behind,” Sinema said.
She and other senators are communicating to the administration that “this process has not been handled appropriately, there was not enough advanced planning for these contingencies to occur, which were foreseeable,” Sinema said.
