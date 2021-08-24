Sinema still opposes $3.5 trillion spending bill; doubts timeline for Afghan pullout

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero pointed to the need to repair local bridges and fund the city’s plan for a transit system from the airport to Oracle Road.

Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield mentioned the need for more bus service between downtown Tucson and Oro Valley.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, committed to holding a vote on the infrastructure bill by Sept. 27. If Biden signs the bill, it would take effect Oct. 1, which is the first day of the federal fiscal year, Sinema said.

In response to a question from a reporter, Sinema cast doubt on whether the federal government would be able to pull U.S. citizens and Afghans out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as President Joe Biden said Tuesday.

“It is my understanding from the briefings I’ve received that that will be difficult, if not impossible, to do,” Sinema said.

“It is my personal commitment to ensure that our office does everything possible to help all of our American citizens, as well as Afghans who have served our country over the last 20 years, be evacuated into safe situations,” Sinema said.