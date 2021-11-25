Sip, scoot, marry: 3 new businesses planned for Mt. Lemmon near Tucson

Visitors to Mount Lemmon will have more options for coffee, getting around — and getting married — as the mountaintop community of Summerhaven gains three new businesses by next summer.

Justin Hafner, co-owner of the Mount Lemmon Hotel, said he is launching Mount Lemmon Weddings as an adjunct to the hotel business, featuring an outdoor ramada perched on a cliff adjacent to the cabin-style hotel on the west side of Summerhaven’s main drag, North Sabino Canyon Parkway.

Mount Lemmon Coffee Bean and Mount Lemmon Scooters will be located just to the north between the hotel and the Chuck Bowden Mount Lemmon Community Center and run by two local residents, said Hafner.

The plan is for the three businesses to open next spring or summer as the hotel is completed, with the installation of six cabins to join the nine units already built and in use since Hafner and his wife and hotel co-owner, Andrea, opened to guests in April.

Most of Summerhaven has been rebuilt since the Aspen Fire burned much of the community — including the Alpine Lodge on the current Mount Lemmon Hotel site — in 2003.

Hafner said the new businesses will fill the last big hole left by the fire’s destruction in the middle of Summerhaven.