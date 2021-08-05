Speedier process may not help Arizona's NCAA infractions case

Arizona’s pending infractions case might be finished sooner under new guidelines to the NCAA’s independent resolution process, but that isn’t necessarily a good thing for the school.

The NCAA Board of Directors announced this week that the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, which is handling the infractions cases of Arizona and five other schools, will now have to accept the results of the NCAA investigators unless it “can demonstrate a compelling reason why additional investigation is required.”

Previously, the IARP’s “Complex Case Unit” of outside investigators and attorneys were given the authority to accept, modify or completely discard the findings of the NCAA’s in-house enforcement staff however it saw fit.

The change could mean the five Levei I charges against Arizona and its men’s basketball program are more likely to hold up in the resolution process. Upon receiving the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations in October, Arizona asked for its case to be moved to the IARP. And as recently as March, UA president Robert C. Robbins said it was possible charges could be reduced.