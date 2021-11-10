Star Editorial: Rep. Gosar’s ‘creativity’ is disturbing

Gosar’s video and Lycos’ response to criticism of the video are dangerous.

This is not a joke. Tucsonans still carry the weight of the Jan. 8, 2011, shooting. Six people died and 13 were wounded, including then-Rep. Gabby Giffords, when a gunman opened fire as Giffords met with her constituents outside a Safeway store.

A shooter carrying the names of six members of Congress opened fire on the Republican Congressional baseball team in 2017. Rep. Steve Scalise was shot in the hip and three others were wounded.

Gosar’s video is not acceptable. It could border on criminal. A Tucson man was sentenced in 2018 to 15 months in federal prison for leaving threatening voicemails at then-Rep. Martha McSally’s office because she supported former President Trump. He told a judge he thought he was one of many people sending threats to McSally. A federal prosecutor described the threats to McSally as an “assault on our form of government.”

Gosar and his staff need to understand that making videos of yourself murdering a colleague is not normal. Not everybody is doing it, including the apparent targets of Gosar’s video. Biden and Ocasio-Cortez are not alluding to murdering Gosar. Instead, Ocasio-Cortez, who unfortunately has to continue to work alongside Gosar in Congress, called him a “collection of wet toothpicks.”