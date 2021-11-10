Star Editorial: Rep. Gosar’s ‘creativity’ is disturbing

Rep. Paul Gosar is not, in fact, a swashbuckling hero.
Gosar posted a video on Sunday, Nov. 7 showing a mashup of images and animation set to soaring music as Gosar flies through the air wielding two swords. Much of the video was bizarre drivel, but it included disturbing images of murdering a member of Congress.
“The creativity of my team is off the hook,” wrote the 62-year-old dentist when he posted it on Twitter.
The video caused an uproar, which likely was the intent all along. But it crossed the line between Gosar’s usual lunacy and truly dangerous behavior.
Gosar’s digital director, Jessica Lycos, said in a statement: “We made an anime video. Everyone needs to relax. The left doesn’t get meme culture. They have no joy. They are not the future. It’s a cartoon. Gosar can’t fly and he does not own any light sabers. Nor was violence glorified. This is about fighting for truth,” the Washington Post reported.
What truth? The only “truth” we could glean from the video is that Gosar desperately wants to be seen as a hero.
The video didn’t glorify violence? In it, music swells as Gosar’s avatar jumps across rooftops, stabs Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s avatar in the back with two swords, causing blood to spurt upward, and then leaps toward an enormous face of President Biden as the video freeze framed. That’s one heck of a sober message.
Gosar’s video and Lycos’ response to criticism of the video are dangerous.
This is not a joke. Tucsonans still carry the weight of the Jan. 8, 2011, shooting. Six people died and 13 were wounded, including then-Rep. Gabby Giffords, when a gunman opened fire as Giffords met with her constituents outside a Safeway store.
A shooter carrying the names of six members of Congress opened fire on the Republican Congressional baseball team in 2017. Rep. Steve Scalise was shot in the hip and three others were wounded.
Gosar’s video is not acceptable. It could border on criminal. A Tucson man was sentenced in 2018 to 15 months in federal prison for leaving threatening voicemails at then-Rep. Martha McSally’s office because she supported former President Trump. He told a judge he thought he was one of many people sending threats to McSally. A federal prosecutor described the threats to McSally as an “assault on our form of government.”
Gosar and his staff need to understand that making videos of yourself murdering a colleague is not normal. Not everybody is doing it, including the apparent targets of Gosar’s video. Biden and Ocasio-Cortez are not alluding to murdering Gosar. Instead, Ocasio-Cortez, who unfortunately has to continue to work alongside Gosar in Congress, called him a “collection of wet toothpicks.”
It’s hard to “relax,” as Lycos put it, when political leaders put out dangerous messages and members of the public act on them, as they did during the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol building, which also appears in Gosar’s video.
Gosar’s role leading up to the breach is not fully known, but he wants the public to believe it was a patriotic protest, despite plentiful video taken that day and the hundreds of arrests made in the following months, including a pair of Tucson-area siblings.
While much of the attention is paid to the allusions to murder, Gosar and his staff also slipped another element of their fever dream into the video: the U.S.-Mexico border.
The video repeatedly cuts to footage of Border Patrol agents in trucks or speeding along on ATVs. It includes images of migrants, including two women carrying toddlers in their arms, walking down a hill toward a river. The lens of the camera appears to have blood spatter on it.
If that’s what brings Gosar and his team joy, none of us should ‘relax’ until they’re out of office.
