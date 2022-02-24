Steller: Ukrainians, here and there, defy Russia by existing

Editor's note: This column was first published in April 2014. It is being reposted online today after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine.

You scrape beeswax from a block into a tiny brass funnel wired to the end of a short dowel.

Then you hold the wax over a flame to turn it liquid.

Then you start coating your egg with wax, using the small end of the funnel to put it everywhere except where you want the dye to adhere. Then you dip the egg into one color of dye, and repeat the process, removing wax where necessary to apply a new color.

These are the basic steps of making Ukrainian Easter eggs, something that kids like me, growing up in the 1970s in Minneapolis, did annually, never achieving the artistic elegance of the Ukrainian ladies who taught us. That painstaking process came to mind on Good Friday as I sat in services at St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, 715 W. Vanover Road, and inhaled the sweet scent of burning beeswax candles.