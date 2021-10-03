Street Smarts: This carpenter helped to build some well-known Tucson structures

The brothers worked for an American planter south of the border who paid local workers 33 cents a day, at this time and area, one of the higher wages to be obtained for unskilled laborers.

During their time in Mexico there was a battle, believed to be near the sugar plantation, between rebel forces and federal soldiers that began at 11 o'clock one morning and ended at 6 o'clock that evening. After the smoke cleared, the death toll was counted and found to be one mule and one donkey. Neither side could claim victory.

The brothers explained in an interview: "... the Mexican method of warfare is entirely different from ours. They will fight a battle and then rest for several weeks while the winning side gloats over the victory and celebrates with the great pomp and such splendor as they can afford."

In 1914, with the U.S. government urging Americans to leave Mexico and offering to pay for passage back to the country, the brothers arrived at Los Mochis, Sinaloa, on the west coast. They were taken aboard a gun boat and are believed to have been taken to the port city of Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico and then transferred to the S.S. Mazatlan which carried them to San Diego, California. From this American port city, they took a train back to Kansas.