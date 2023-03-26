Hi, readers,

Spring has officially arrived with its warm temperatures and colorful flora. It's the perfect time to take your furry friends on a trip to a pet-friendly restaurant patio or on a hike to see the beautiful wildflowers around town.

We created a guide to dog-friendly spots in the Tucson area, including activities, indoor spaces and eateries. The guide is available for Arizona Daily Star subscribers — print it to hang on your fridge or bookmark it to your desktop. Check out the guide here.

Thank you for your support of the Arizona Daily Star!

Happy spring,

The Arizona Daily Star team