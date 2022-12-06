Summit Hut in midtown Tucson sold for $3.1M

The Summit Hut building on East Speedway has been sold.
Larsen Baker, through its affiliate East Speedway Plaza LLC, sold the 22,960-square-foot building at 5251 E. Speedway for $3.1 million.
It is occupied by Summit Hut and bought by an affiliate of the company. No changes to the building have been announced.
Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, handled the sale.
Other local real estate transactions include:
- The 279-unit Eastyn Park apartment complex at 6821 E. Broadway sold for $42.5 million. Hamid Panahi, Clint Wadlund, Art Wadlund, Steve Gebing and Cliff David, with Institutional Property Advisors, represented the seller, Sheiner Group/Living Well Homes, and buyer, Greenwater Investments.
- Tucson Commercial Buildings LLC bought a 10-acre industrial parcel of land at 8650 E. Old Vail Road from the Ray Kimberlin Revocable Trust for $825,000. Gordon Wagner, with NAI Horizon, handled the sale.
- Desert Harmony Hospice Of Tucson LLC leased 6,010 square feet at 310 S. Williams Blvd. from DHS Property Investments LLLP. Chris Tsighis and Alyssa Kokot, with Coldwell Banker, represented the tenant. Ryan McGregor and Tom Nieman, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- Percheron Professional Services LLC leased 2,495 square feet at 7720 N. Oracle Road. Ben Craney and Gordon Wagner, with NAI Horizon, represented the landlord and Julian Willetts, with RE/MAX Excalibur, represented the tenant.
- Kim's Equipment Leasing LLC, doing business as Sushi Garden LLC, leased 2,232 square feet of industrial space at South Dodge Business Center, 3631 E. 44th St., from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.
- Pour My Coffee Co. LLC leased 1,462 square feet at Rita Ranch Shopping Center, 9136 E. Valencia Road. Dave Dutson, with NAI Horizon, handled the transaction.
