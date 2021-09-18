Sunnyside school district to offer extra sick days as vaccine incentive

Sunnyside is going to offer extra sick days to vaccinated employees, becoming the first school district in Tucson to offer a vaccine incentive to employees.

“I think the incentive would encourage employees to get vaccinated,” said Debra Bergman, chief human resources officer who coordinates with employees who the health department has told to quarantine. “It's up to them. We're not forcing. We're not saying you have to. We're just going to incentivize that. If you're fully vaccinated, you're really helping out the big picture.”

The incentive gives up to 10 days paid sick leave, above the employee’s accrued leave, to fully vaccinated employees who cannot come to work because of a COVID-19 related reason, including needing to quarantine because they have COVID-19 or COVID-19-like symptoms or if they have to care for a child who has to quarantine or whose school or place of care is closed due to the virus.

The incentive is similar to a previous paid leave provided to by the federal government, not connected to vaccine status.