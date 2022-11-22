Taco shop and cannabis dispensary headed to Tucson's north side

Casa Blanca Plaza, on north Oracle Road, has signed two new tenants.

Asadero & Taqueria El Semental LLC leased 7,505 square feet for a carnicería, bakery and taco bar to open this coming summer.

Sol Flower, a recreational cannabis shop, leased 9,408 square feet in the plaza.

Sol Flowers offers several types of cannabis products and classes, such as meditation and also provides recipes for cooking with cannabis.

The two leases bring Casa Blanca Plaza, on Oracle and Rudasill roads, to 100% leased.

Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, represented the landlord on both transactions.

Other local real estate transactions include:

Church of the Foursquare Gospel bought the Black Rock Coffee Bar building at 6393 E. Grant Road from Geyer-Yunkherr LLC as an investment for $2.5 million. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the seller.

Chrome Hearts Real Estate Holdings LLC bought 38.92 acres of land at 8500 S. Rita Road from Arizona Glass Properties LLC for $2.5 million. Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the seller. Gary Emerson with, GRE Partners LLC, and Robert Cohen, with Newmark Knight Frank, represented the buyer.

DFP Properties LLC bought the two-story office building at 2210 E. Fort Lowell Road from Cachita LLC for $2.4 million. The seller was represented by Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, and the buyer was represented by Julian Willets, of REMAX Excalibur.

Emerson Vail Partners LLC bought the fully leased medical office building at 4582 N. First Ave. from 4582 N. First LLC for $1.1 million. Gary Emerson, of GRE Partners LLC, handled the sale.

JP Family Trust bought the ChickeNuevo building at 670 W. Valencia Road from Valencia/12th LLC as an investment for $645,000. Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented the buyer and Mike Stilb, of M.A.S. Real Estate Services Inc., represented the seller.

Camino Principal Plaza LLC bought 2,510 square feet of retail space at 5301 E. Pima St. from Circle K Stores Inc. for $400,000. Greg Furrier and Rob Tomlinson, with Picor, represented the seller and John G. Yarborough, with Romano Real Estate Corp., represented the buyer.

A&R Event Center leased 8,380 square feet at 1290 W. Prince Road, at the corner of Flowing Wells Road, to open a venue for weddings, birthdays or other special events. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa.