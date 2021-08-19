Taking it to the streets: Tucson extends restaurant sidewalk seating

A program allowing Tucson restaurants to seat customers on sidewalks and in parking spots to provide outdoor dining has been extended.

The City Council agreed to an 18-month extension of the so-called "streateries" program and to develop a permanent program for such use of public spaces. And, officials would like to include the development of "parklets" — small spaces, open to the public for seating, art or games.

Streateries were first allowed under an emergency proclamation in May 2020 and building permits were temporarily relaxed to create outdoor seating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 40 requests have been processed and additional applications are pending.

“Our local restaurants and culinary scene are at the heart of Tucson’s vibrancy,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “The streateries program enabled local restaurants and bars to respond flexibly to immediate challenges posed by the pandemic.”

Establishments that took advantage of the program were pleased with the extension.