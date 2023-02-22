Greetings, Star readers!

Tucson's mountainous landscapes offer not only stunning views, but plenty of hiking opportunities. That's why we have compiled a short, printable list of 10 spots to hike around Tucson.

The guide, which features trails of varying difficulty levels and lengths, is available only to Arizona Daily Star subscribers and it can be downloaded here.

As always, make sure to check weather conditions before heading out to these spots, bring plenty of water and check out our other hiking tips here.

Whether you bookmark it to sit on your computer’s desktop or print out a copy to hang on your fridge, we hope our guide helps you find a new hiking spot to frequent.

