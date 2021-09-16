TEP, city to consider undergrounding a controversial Tucson power line

TEP has applied to construct the transmission line, including towers up to 110 feet tall, from a substation near East 36th Street and Kino Parkway to a substation near West Grant Road and Interstate 10, to improve overall service reliability and serve the University of Arizona campus.

But TEP’s preferred route up Kino and North Campbell would run adjacent or through several historic Tucson neighborhoods, including Jefferson Park and Sam Hughes, drawing sharp opposition from neighborhood groups who say the line will destroy views and property values, and want TEP to bury the line.

TEP says “undergrounding” the line is prohibitively expensive and contends it would be unfair to pass that cost along to all ratepayers.

The city says TEP is prohibited from erecting overhead lines along Kino Parkway and Campbell under city ordinances protecting city-designated gateway corridors.

During a pre-hearing conference on Sept. 8, an attorney for TEP said city manager Michael Ortega had discussed the matter with TEP Vice President Erik Bakken on a call and agreed to continue to work to find a route that would satisfy the city and the neighborhoods.

TEP has estimated the extra cost of burying up to 6 miles of the roughly 7-mile line at between $55 million and $63 million.