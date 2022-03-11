The UA has resources to help hungry students worried about housing costs. Is it enough?

How to donate to the UA Campus Pantry

The UA Campus Pantry is always accepting donations.

If you would like to donate food items, you can drop them off at the information desk at the Student Union Memorial Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you would like to make a monetary donation you can do so online by visiting, https://give.uafoundation.org/campus-pantry.