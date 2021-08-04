These hidden bars in Tucson are waiting to be found

When it comes to Tucson bars, out of sight doesn't necessarily mean out of mind.
Some of the city's most interesting and most frequented watering holes are not readily visible from the street, tucked away in the backrooms of restaurants, retail shops and on hotel rooftops.
Try some of these hidden spots the next time you are out on the town.
Portal Cocktails
220 N. Fourth Ave., portalcocktails.com
Located in what looks like a cocoon right out of a science fiction movie, toward the back of Ermanos Craft Beer and Wine Bar on North Fourth Avenue, Portal offers signature cocktails in comfortable surroundings. Seriously. They have some of the cushiest bar seats in town.
Enjoy a "quickie," a mini-cocktail that serves as an appetizer for the main course, or enjoy a full-sized adult beverage with clever names, like its Monsoon Mule or Naked and Famous, on a menu spearheaded by bar manager and cocktail guru Ryne Hoffman.
The Castalian Spring
942 E. University Blvd., espressoartcafe.com
With all of the activity along East University Boulevard, it's easy to miss the neon cocktail sign that sits in the window of Espresso Art Cafe.
But if you make your way through the throngs of students typing up papers toward the front of the coffee shop/hookah bar, you'll find a separate area of Espresso Art dedicated to the joys of alcohol, and dressed up in a Greek design.
Manager Isaiah Bruno said the former employee who built the bar studied classic Greek literature at the University of Arizona, which explains the Greek lettering along the top of the room — the same inscriptions found at the Temple of Apollo in Delphi.
Come early and you may still find a grad student or two hanging in Castalian Spring, puffing on a hookah and working away on their term papers.
Short Rest Tavern
4500 N. Oracle Road, facebook.com/ShortRestTavern
Perhaps the most inconspicuous of all of Tucson's hidden bars, Short Rest Tavern can be found in the backroom of Tucson Games and Gadgets on the northwest end of the Tucson Mall.
Mark Kadow, owner of Games and Gadgets, opened the fantasy themed craft beer bar as a way to keep gamers happy and hydrated during round after round of in-store tabletop gaming.
Catan not your thing? Bring your besties down on a Friday night for themed trivia nights, with geeky subjects like "Lord of the Rings" and "Studio Gibley."
The Still
2920 N. Swan Road, facebook.com/theStillTucson
Designed with the classic speakeasy in mind, The Still can be found hidden behind the scenes at Vero Amore, a high-end Italian restaurant on North Swan Road.
The Still posts regular cocktail specials to its Facebook page, including a recent addition, the Tropic Psychosis, that mixes brown butter-infused rum with pineapple juice, pomegranate molasses, and amaro montenegro, among other ingredients.
Reservations can be made at thestilltucson.com.
The Moonstone
930 E. Second St., facebook.com/moonstonetucson
Located on the roof and right next to the pool at the Graduate Tucson hotel, The Moonstone is just as much an experience as it is a place to get a tasty craft cocktail.
Large windows surround the bar, offering sky-high views of everything north and east of the UA. On a clear day, you can see all the way to Picacho Peak.
When the weather cools down, take your cocktails outside and drink on the patio that wraps around the watering hole. Drink offerings include beer, wine and cocktails, They even have Jell-O shots if you are feeling festive.
SideCar
139 S. Eastbourne Ave., barsidecar.com
Nestled in a tiny spot, behind the pizza restaurant Falora, at Broadway Village Shopping Center, SideCar has been producing tasty craft cocktails since 2013.
The bar describes itself as a neighborhood craft cocktail bar — that hood being Broadmoor-Broadway, just south of Broadway and west of South Country Club Road — and has both indoor and outdoor seating depending on the weather.
Our hot Tucson summer recommendation: The Thyme and Tonic, made with Texas vodka, Genepy des Alps liqueur, thyme, basil and lemon.
Reilly Craft
Pizza and Drink
101 E. Pennington St., reillypizza.com
Beyond the bar area located inside its main dining room, Reilly makes this roundup for two reasons: Its beer garden area toward the rear of the property and its Tough Luck Club, located in the pizza spot's basement. Neither area is visible or accessible without going through the restaurant first.
The beer garden offers a communal atmosphere with long tables, large televisions for watching the game of the day and a giant board with column after column of craft beer options.
The Tough Luck Club, located in what was once the morgue of the Reilly Funeral Home, comes with a decidedly chiller vibe and a healthy selection of recently revamped cocktail options.