These hidden bars in Tucson are waiting to be found

But if you make your way through the throngs of students typing up papers toward the front of the coffee shop/hookah bar, you'll find a separate area of Espresso Art dedicated to the joys of alcohol, and dressed up in a Greek design.

Manager Isaiah Bruno said the former employee who built the bar studied classic Greek literature at the University of Arizona, which explains the Greek lettering along the top of the room — the same inscriptions found at the Temple of Apollo in Delphi.

Come early and you may still find a grad student or two hanging in Castalian Spring, puffing on a hookah and working away on their term papers.

Short Rest Tavern

4500 N. Oracle Road, facebook.com/ShortRestTavern

Perhaps the most inconspicuous of all of Tucson's hidden bars, Short Rest Tavern can be found in the backroom of Tucson Games and Gadgets on the northwest end of the Tucson Mall.

Mark Kadow, owner of Games and Gadgets, opened the fantasy themed craft beer bar as a way to keep gamers happy and hydrated during round after round of in-store tabletop gaming.