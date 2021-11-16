These two new restaurant concepts are coming to central Tucson

Two new restaurants by prominent restaurateur Sam Fox are coming to Tucson next year.

Fox Restaurant Concepts will open Flower Child and Doughbird in Campbell Plaza, on the northeast corner of Campbell Avenue and Glenn Street.

Flower Child carries vegetarian and vegan, meat-eating and gluten-free, keto and paleo meals with a customizable menu of bowls, wraps and salads.

Doughbird will offer hand-stretched and Detroit-style square pan pizza along with rotisserie chicken.

“We’re always looking for great opportunities to grow in Tucson and finally found the perfect location for these two restaurants,” said Fox. “It’s been a longtime goal of ours to bring Flower Child to Tucson, and we are excited to be able to do it alongside Doughbird, a concept that we are just beginning to grow."

Fox first opened Wildflower American Cuisine in Tucson in 1998 and has since introduced brands such as Zinburger, North Italia, Blanco Cocina + Cantina and Culinary Dropout.

Both of the new restaurants are expected to open in late 2022.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

AMERCO Real Estate Company bought 6.86 acres of commercial land at the southwest corner of Interstate 19 and Duval Mine Road for $3.4 million to build a U-Haul. Lane Neville, Logan Crum and Cole Neville, with the NAI Phoenix office, and Ben Craney, with the NAI Tucson office, represented the seller, the Park Corp.

Steven J. Shenitzer and Hollece F. Shenitzer, trustees of the Shenitzer Family Trust and WV LLC, bought an 18,754-square-foot industrial building at 4575 S. Coach Drive from Real Estate Wise LLC for $2 million. Robert Glaser and Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the buyer. John Hamner and Julian Willetts, with RE/MAX Excalibur, represented the seller.

Rubicon 1st Ave LLC, bought the five-unit Brown Way Apartments, 4101-4105 and 4115-4117 E. Brown Way for $748,000, and the five-unit Bellevue Apartments, 5501-5509 E. Bellevue St., for $748,000 from Michael J. Bosnos and Judith Bosnos. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

Paleteria y Neveria La Michoacana LLC bought 2,247 square feet of retail space at 3102 E. 22nd Street from MEGB LLC for $700,000. Picor's Jose Dabdoub and Cintya Denisse Angulo Garcia handled the sale.

Native Music Coalition leased 3,296 square feet at 811 S. Sixth Ave. from Suarez Family LP. Molly Mary Gilbert, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Midtown Vegan Deli and Market leased 2,847 square feet of retail space at 5071 E. Fifth St. from HLF Properties Inc. Andy Seleznov and Ryan McGregor, with Picor, handled the lease.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder's Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.