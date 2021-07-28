This is what Tucson's wettest July looks like

A bolt of lightning had struck the corner of the house and lanced through a 25-foot-tall saguaro a few feet away.

The sudden surge destroyed some of the Butlers’ electronics and scrambled others, seemingly at random. The air conditioner and internet modem were both fried. So was the Playstation 4, though a TV plugged into the same surge protector was undamaged.

The camera and internet link also still work on their Ring doorbell, but Butler said he had to disable the bell part of it because it wouldn’t stop buzzing.

“And our alarm panel started talking, which I didn’t know it did. It was like an ‘Exorcist’ thing,” Butler said.

He and his wife spent the next morning cleaning up debris in the front yard, including the gruesome remains of a dove family that had built a nest in the saguaro.

No more than a minute after they went back inside, they heard another loud noise out front. Two of the saguaro’s 5-foot-long arms had crashed to the ground, right where the couple had just been working.

The next day, a saguaro arborist told Butler the cactus was “an immediate danger to the house,” so within 30 minutes there was an emergency landscaping crew in his yard to cut down the massive plant.