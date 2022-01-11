This long-awaited Mexican restaurant has opened its doors in Marana

Ten months after putting up the "coming soon" sign outside the former Village Inn restaurant in Marana, Guadalajara's quietly opened Jan. 7.

The Mexican restaurant at 5955 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive is the third location for chef-owner Seth Holzman, and it's significantly smaller than its sister locations, with seating for 175 compared to 285 at Guadalajara Grill Mexican, 4901 E. Broadway; and 235 at Guadalajara Grill Fiesta, 750 N. Kolb Road.

The new restaurant is located in the bustling Interstate 10/Cortaro Road corridor that is home to only one other family-owned Mexican restaurant, Nana's Kitchen across Cortaro at 8225 N. Courtney Page Way.

Guadalajara's has the same menu of classic Mexican fare including enchiladas, tacos, burritos and the popular Plato Huapango, a family-size platter of steaming meats, beans, rice and tortillas.

The new location offers Guadalajara's popular tableside salsa and guacamole alongside margaritas from the house original to frozen strawberry or mango margaritas and flavored, including a spicy fresh jalapeño cucumber.