This long-awaited Mexican restaurant has opened its doors in Marana

Ten months after putting up the "coming soon" sign outside the former Village Inn restaurant in Marana, Guadalajara's quietly opened Jan. 7.
The Mexican restaurant at 5955 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive is the third location for chef-owner Seth Holzman, and it's significantly smaller than its sister locations, with seating for 175 compared to 285 at Guadalajara Grill Mexican, 4901 E. Broadway; and 235 at Guadalajara Grill Fiesta, 750 N. Kolb Road.
The new restaurant is located in the bustling Interstate 10/Cortaro Road corridor that is home to only one other family-owned Mexican restaurant, Nana's Kitchen across Cortaro at 8225 N. Courtney Page Way.
Guadalajara's has the same menu of classic Mexican fare including enchiladas, tacos, burritos and the popular Plato Huapango, a family-size platter of steaming meats, beans, rice and tortillas.
The new location offers Guadalajara's popular tableside salsa and guacamole alongside margaritas from the house original to frozen strawberry or mango margaritas and flavored, including a spicy fresh jalapeño cucumber.
Guadalajara's takes up residence in the space that was home to pie-centric Village Inn, which closed within weeks of the start of the pandemic in April 2020. It was one of the first restaurants in Tucson to shutter as a result of the statewide business closures that forced restaurants to close their dining rooms and offer takeout or delivery.
It is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 10 pm. Fridays and Saturdays.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch