This new downtown club will serve as a home for jazz in Tucson

The Century Room, with its small stage tucked into a nook in the far end of the room, was modeled after the Village Vanguard, including the bench seating lining the walls from the entrance to the stage, Vint said. From the moment you enter off Congress and Fifth and push through the vestibule’s wooden doors that once separated the kitchen from the main room, you will feel a little like you’ve stepped into the Blue Note or any number of New York City’s storied jazz clubs.

Vint said it was the ambience he and Oseran imagined when they were first discussing the plans last spring. Century Room will offer a place for people to come hear jazz as a destination, from live concerts to late-night events similar to those you would find in New York jazz clubs.

“We hope to attract both existing jazz fans and gain new fans by presenting jazz in such a beautiful setting with great drinks,” Vint said. “People will want to come have a unique experience at the Century Room.”

“I’m thrilled and excited and exhausted and all those things,” Oseran said. “Changing that into this new venue is unbelievable.”