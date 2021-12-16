This new Tucson toy shop has all the things you played with as a child

"This is kind of a fulfillment of that request," he said. "People know my dad, people like my dad. This is something that he has a reputation of being good at and kind about. It is great to see him getting so much support."

The store is a good way to showcase the thousands of toys that Cuadrado has in storage.

Plus, it allows Cuadrado to meet and socialize with customers, whether it is a 40-something dad of two hoping to reclaim some of the action figures of his youth or a serious collector looking for the rarities that you just can't find anywhere else.

Christine McGarvey has been coming into Those Wonderful Toys every weekend since it opened.

McGarvey, a fellow toy reseller and avid Star Wars collector who goes by the nickname Tucson Toy Huntress, is partial to the shop's selection of clone troopers and droids.

McGarvey said that Cuadrado, besides being a character who knows his business, brings vintage toy shopping to a whole new level in Tucson.